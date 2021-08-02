Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of ENGlobal worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 2,151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 306,686 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENG opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82. ENGlobal Co. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.