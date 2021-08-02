Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,420 Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 204.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

