Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 271,615 Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 583.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CLBS opened at $1.33 on Monday. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

