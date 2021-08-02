JMP Securities Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $155.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.54.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.