4,167 Shares in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 42.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVR opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVR. Cowen began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

