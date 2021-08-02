Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

