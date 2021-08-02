Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

