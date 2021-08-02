Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.77.
Shares of TXRH opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.60. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
