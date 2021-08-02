Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.77.

Shares of TXRH opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.60. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

