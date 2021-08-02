Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $246,000 in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $885.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

