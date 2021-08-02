Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,225 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.