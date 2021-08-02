Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exagen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

