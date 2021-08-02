Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $205,000 in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $941,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. lowered their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $241.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

