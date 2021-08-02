Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $188,000 Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.