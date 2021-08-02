JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.06.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.