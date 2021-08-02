Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Cut by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.37 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.