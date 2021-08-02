IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $137.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

