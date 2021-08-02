Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 888,055 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 888,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.