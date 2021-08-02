Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

