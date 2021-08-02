FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.
International Paper stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.