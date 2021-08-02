FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

International Paper stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

