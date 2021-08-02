Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,853,301.80 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

