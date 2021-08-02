The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells $4,039,000.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.