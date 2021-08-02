FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Issued By Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.55.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

