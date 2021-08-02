Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $147.51 on Monday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

