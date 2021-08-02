UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 4,455 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000.

NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

