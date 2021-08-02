4,614 Shares in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 806,725 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.10 on Monday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

