UBS Group AG Acquires 26,971 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

