EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENS opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.