-$0.34 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

