Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AP opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

In related news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

