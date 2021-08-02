Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNDB stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

