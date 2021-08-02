Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Exela Technologies worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $300.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

