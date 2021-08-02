Northern Trust Corp Buys 40,134 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 220,430 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

