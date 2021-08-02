UBS Group AG Raises Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.88 on Monday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

