Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

