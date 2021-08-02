VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $206.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

