Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Decreases By 15.2%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 330,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ATCX opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.