Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $361.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.51. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $365.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

