Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.