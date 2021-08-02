Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Champion Iron stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

