BMO Capital Markets Lowers Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$3.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

