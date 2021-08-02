Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

BASFY stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

