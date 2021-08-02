Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

