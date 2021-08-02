South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

