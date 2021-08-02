Xylem (XYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33. Xylem has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

