TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.