Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.06.

EXAS stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

