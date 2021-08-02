FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Issued By Raymond James

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstService in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.00.

TSE:FSV opened at C$232.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$147.94 and a 52-week high of C$239.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$213.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

