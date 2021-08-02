EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Comparison

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than EMCORE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 27.61 $33.77 million $0.30 96.97 EMCORE $110.13 million 2.92 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -36.42

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A EMCORE 4.80% 9.31% 5.87%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats EMCORE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets, as well as lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. In addition, the company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics, such as optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It serves CATV, wireless, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets; and aerospace and defense and satellite communications markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

