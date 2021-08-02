KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

CRS stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

