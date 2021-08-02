Reviewing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Gold Fields alerts:

This table compares Gold Fields and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

This table compares Gold Fields and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.24 $723.00 million $1.00 9.82 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gold Fields and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Fields presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Gold Fields’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.